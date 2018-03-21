Closing Comments: Austin bombings come to an end— now what?

HOUSTON — Investigators have identified the culprit behind the recent Austin bombings— still many questions remain unanswered. In the meantime, good work, officers! And goodbye to the days of nervously opening packages.
