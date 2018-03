× Deputies investigating after 2 shooting victims found dead inside car in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON — Deputies are investigating the death of two people whose bodies were found in a vehicle in northwest Harris County.

The bodies were discovered on T.C. Jester at Fallbrook.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooter is one of the people who was found dead in the vehicle.

We are investigating a shooting at TC Jester and Fallbrook with two confirmed deaths, including the suspected shooter. PIO en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/7GZXBOw8XT — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 21, 2018

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.