DREAMer HISD teacher creates supplemental text book for stressed students

HOUSTON — One DREAMer at the Sam Houston Math, Science and Technology Center is showing his students that anything is possible.

“Being a teacher is not only teaching a subject, it’s teaching life. I’ve been doing this for three years, before that I was an undocumented immigrant that didn’t have much opportunities,” teacher Carlos Salazar said.

Salazar was brought to this country as an undocumented immigrant when he was 14 years old. He graduated from the very school at which he now teaches.

Thanks to DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program, Salazar was able to work his way through college legally, and graduated in 2014.

“Does having DACA mean that I’m just like anybody else? It doesn’t, I only have a paper that says I can work [...] DACA is great but we still need a different route, we still need to become a U.S. Citizen or a U.S. Resident,” says Salazar.

And seeing the lack of materials available to help students navigate the issues of immigration, and the toll current events were taking on his students, he developed a supplemental text book that’s being taught here at Sam Houston, and two additional schools in HISD.

“It talks about family, it talks about nations working together it talks about education, high school against university how you can make more money how you can go for a different future, it talks about immigration,” explains Salazar.

And for opponents of DACA, and those that take a hard stance against any undocumented immigrant staying in this country, Professor Salazar has one message.

“I bought a house for my parents, I wrote an educational book, I created my own company, I’m helping students, I’m changing lives, and I’m actually ready to do way more things, what have you done to tell me that I’m not part of this society? What have you done to tell me to get out of the country when this is the only country that I know?”