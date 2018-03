HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for an elderly woman with dementia after she was reported missing Wednesday in the Sharpstown area, according to investigators.

Glenda Pacquette, 77, was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 9800 block of Larkwood Street.

Police said Pacquette is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department missing persons unit at 832-394-1840 or 713-884-3131.