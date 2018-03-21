× Exclusive first look at local artist, David Adickes’ new t-shirt collection with “It’s a Houston Thing”

HOUSTON — Local artist and die-hard Houstonian, David Adickes is known for his iconic signs and statues. Some may say they’re “a Houston Thing”.

Now you can wear one of the 91-year-old’s infamous art pieces. Chris Alan, founder of “It’s a Houston Thing”, was introduced to Adickes a few months ago and thought up the idea of collaborating on the “Adickes Collection”, exclusive to “It’s a Houston Thing”.

Adickes and Alan joined CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe to give the exclusive first look at the collection. In it you’ll find shirts with the “WE LOVE HOUSTON” and “Love Street” signs. Also, the “Sam Houston”, “Mont Rush Hour” and “Fab 4” statues. You can even buy the entire collection.

It’s truly wearable art.

Adickes also revealed to Maggie that he is working on a new creation to go off of I-10, where the “WE LOVE HOUSTON” sign once stood. As to what it will be? Adickes says, “It’s a secret!” At least for now. Stay tuned for the next big announcement.

