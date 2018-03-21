× FRAUD ALERT: Denton Police Department warns residents of warrant scam

DENTON, Texas – The Denton Police Department is warning its residents about a scam involving fraudulent collection attempts to collect money for outstanding warrants.

According to police, someone purporting to represent the Denton Police Department is using names of legitimate officers to help facilitate the criminal activity.

The premise of the scam is that a citizen receives a call from someone who advises them that a warrant for their arrest has been issued, and unless “bond” money is paid immediately, they will be arrested.

A citizen who fell prey in the latest incident was directed to purchase iTunes gift cards, and provide the card numbers to the caller in order to secure his freedom.

DO NOT FALL FOR THIS SCAM!

Authorities say under no circumstances will a citizen be directed to purchase a pre-paid credit card/gift card and asked to provide the information over the phone to a city representative for payment of any bonds, tickets, fee, etc.

If a citizen has a question regarding a possible warrant for their arrest, they should contact the City of Denton Police Department Warrants Division directly at 940-349-7932 to arrange any payments.