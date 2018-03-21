Harris County inmate awaiting ICE pickup escapes from jail, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching Wednesday for an inmate who escaped from the local jail Wednesday afternoon.

Manuel Enrique Alvarez-Soto, 35, was last seen exiting the Downtown jail at 1201 Commerce.

He had been in jail since 1 a.m. on Tuesday, following his arrest on misdemeanor charges of theft and trespassing. Alvarez-Soto had been approved for release on bond, but was still being held at the request of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Investigators report he escaped the jail around 4:30 p.m.

Preliminary indications are that Alvarez-Soto hid from view inside the inmate releasing area while awaiting pickup from ICE, and then left through the exit that inmates use after they are approved for release.

Alvarez-Soto is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He was wearing black pants and a red shirt.