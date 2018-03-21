Houston man seeking justice for unsolved murder of his 22-year-old son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's been nearly three months since John Marsden's son, Fabian Smith, was shot and killed in southwest Houston.

"It hurts. He was a loving kid. He was so funny. He was always giving and preaching. He didn't deserve this. And it hurts me because it seems like nobody cares about him," Marsden said.

To this day, many questions about Smith's death remain unanswered. His family is determined to get justice with the few clues they've managed to piece together.

"There are so many loopholes. But we're not police officers so we can't do anything but just speculate and try to get answers and leads. That's all we can do and pray that one day, we can get justice," Marsden said.

On Dec. 29, Houston police said the 22-year-old was walking down the grassy median area along W. Orem Drive at Townwood with four others when a car drove up and someone shot Smith.

His so-called friends left before detectives arrived on scene and are not cooperating with investigators.

"Nobody cares about him. Nobody cares about Fabian. You love him? You're his friends and you cared about him, you claim? It's just sad," Marsden said.

Investigators have not named any suspects, a motive or even a vehicle description.

Marsden's worst fear is for his son's death to turn into a cold case.

"I'm fighting for this. I'm out here every single day, knocking on doors, risking our lives, which I don't mind, that's my son. But we'd like for the police to help us out too," Marsden said.

The family said they won't stop until they've found found justice. They've even set up a Facebook page called "Houston's Unsolved Homicides" to help other cases get some traction.

"We need something else in these cities that could go out viral and help solve these crimes in the community," Marsden said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 in exchange for any information that could lead to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be made at 713-222-TIPS (8477).