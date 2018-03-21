× HPD: Woman steals patrol car, leads police on chase with DWI suspect in vehicle

HOUSTON – A woman is in custody after stealing a cop car and leading police on a short chase during a DWI arrest in west Houston Tuesday night.

Police say the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. when an HPD DWI unit pulled over a suspected drunk driver on Memorial at West Loop.

Officers say they were conducting inventory on the suspect’s vehicle and in the process of completing paperwork when a woman came from a nearby wooded area and jumped in the police car. The woman took off with the suspect still in the back seat, according to HPD.

Officers were able to jump in another patrol car and chase the woman to Pine Hollow, where she eventually stopped. She is currently being evaluated for a mental health crisis.

Authorities are consulting with the district attorney’s office to see what charges the woman may face.

Police say the DWI suspect was unharmed during the incident, and more than likely unaware the car was stolen.