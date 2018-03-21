LA DA’s Office reviewing case of rape allegation against ‘Gossip Girl’ star Ed Westwick, according to reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES — Talk about gossip gone bad!

'Gossip Girl' star Ed Westwick has a lot of 'splainin' to do!

That's because the actor was accused of rape last November, and now on Tuesday the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office reportedly received the case from LA investigators.

For his part, Westwick claims he never even met the girl, actress Kristina Cohen, who's accused the star of sexually assaulting her.

Last November, Cohen posted on Facebook a disturbing account of a very detailed sexual assault against her by Westwick in 2014 saying he "held me down and raped me."

With the #MeToo movement at her tailwinds, Cohen's account quickly picked up steam in Tinseltown.

But at the time of alleged assault, Cohen said she was warned by a producer: "I can't say anything because Ed will have people come after me, destroy me" and ruin her career in Hollywood. That's the old 'You'll never work in this town again' creed that so many accusers have said kept them silenced for decades.

Westwick responded on his social media, "I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman."

Then, two other women have also come out with disturbing accusations against Westwick since Cohen's post surfaced.

Westwick has already lost a role over the public allegations, according to reports.

The actor tweeted last November he was cooperating with authorities and hoping to quickly clear his name.

So, now that the case is in the DA's hands, maybe we'll find out if there's any truth to these allegations or if it's all just a bit of very bad gossip!