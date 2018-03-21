Research finds America’s loneliest and least loneliest jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Scientists, lawyers and engineers have the three loneliest jobs in the country, according to new research from the Harvard Business Review.

On the opposite end, the fields of social work, marketing and sales are the least lonely.

Researchers used a survey of more than 1,600 full-time employees and discovered one of greatest predictors of loneliness was what you did for a living.

Dr. Mark Friedman, an industrial/organizational psychologist with MJF Associates in Houston, says one way to reduce office loneliness is for employers to create intentional team projects that will allow people to work with each other. He also warns about overusing technology to communicate.

"The idea that you have a lot of people around, doesn't mean you've connected with people," Friedman said. "People tend to hide behind the technology and communicate by sending e-mails. This can cause lots of problems with people not understanding each other, not creating bonds with each other and not creating that synergy."

