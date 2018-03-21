× Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park closed due to storm headed for SoCal

CALIFORNIA(KTLA)—Six Flags Magic Mountain announced the amusement park would close Wednesday ahead of a major storm that will drop heavy rain on much of Southern California.

Six Flags is located in Santa Clarita, near areas that were affected by the Rye Fire, which burned in December 2017. Firefighters worked close to the park to put out the fire, video showed at the time.

Officials have issued evacuations and closed roads in other parts of Los Angeles County – near the burn scars from the Creek and La Tuna fires – over mudslide and debris flow concerns.

Due to inclement weather, the park will not be open today. Tickets purchased online for today will be accepted any other day in 2018. — Six Flags MM (@SFMagicMountain) March 21, 2018

Tickets purchased for Wednesday will still be accepted throughout 2018, the amusement park said.

Amusement parks further south in Orange County will stay open. Disneyland is open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to midnight and Knott’s Berry Farm is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The L.A. Times reported in August that Six Flags Magic Mountain would be open every day this year for the first time. In the past, the park had only been open 250 days per year