Small California city wants to opt out of state’s sanctuary law

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — A small California city is turning up a notch the heated battle over immigration. Cheers erupt after Los Alamitos city officials take the first steps to opt out of the state`s sanctuary law. A law that aims to protect immigrants here illegally. The California law restricts local law enforcement`s cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

This city that sits about 20 miles southeast of Los Angeles wants absolutely nothing to do with the state`s policy. According to Mayor Troy Edgar, "We look at that law and we feel it conflicts with the U.S. constitution to pick state law over federal law and a lot of it on a constitutional basis we wanted to provide clarity to the city, to our city staff."

About 12,000 people call Los Alamitos home. About 150 showed up to debate. Some argue protecting undocumented immigrants hurts law-abiding immigrants. Others believe dropping the sanctuary status is flat out illegal and will hit residents where it really hurts, in their wallets. "You are subjecting the city of Los Alamitos at tax payers expense to lawsuits."

After two hours of heated testimony, council passed the ordinance 4 to 1. They vote again next month to formally pass it. Southern California`s ACLU says be prepared to defend the city in court because state law is the law, not simply a recommendation.

