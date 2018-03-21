Toys ‘R’ Us blames millennials for company’s collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Those born from 1981 to 1996 are being blamed in part for the collapse of Toys R Us. The retail giant closing more than 700 US stores says that declining birth rates are a threat to sales.

"Millennials aren't having a lot of babies because it's getting more and more expensive," said Jaylon Pinkney, 23.

Millennials are more racially diverse, more college-educated and marry later than previous generations. Also, women from this group delay parenthood or aren't having kiddos at all.

Fertility hit a record low in 2016.