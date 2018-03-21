× WATCH: Unbelievable surveillance video captures crooks burglarizing SE Houston business

HOUSTON — Sometimes…all you can say is “WOW.” Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for burglarizing a business in southeast Houston.

On Dec. 29, 2017 two suspects broke into a business in the 5000 block of Telephone Road shortly before 5:30 a.m. Video surveillance cameras captured the suspects inside the business breaking glass, knocking over electronic equipment and stealing an undisclosed amount of money. The two suspects exited the building and fled on foot in a northerly direction.

[Surveillance video shows the two crooks in action.]

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.