4-year-old boy wanders away from home, drowns in Liberty County pond

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A 4-year-old boy drowned Thursday after wandering away from his home, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

At 11:30 a.m., a 911 call to the Liberty County Sheriff’s dispatcher generated a frantic search for a boy who had wandered away from his home on CR 2017 in east Liberty County. Sheriff’s deputies and the Hull Daisetta Volunteer Fire Department responded immediately.

According to family members, McKaiden Tanner was playing in the yard of his home when his mother stepped inside for a moment. McKaiden took that opportunity to wander out to the nearby pond. Family members searched for about 30 minutes before calling for help.

Several minutes after arriving to the scene, two Hull-Daisetta firemen located the boy shoulder-deep in a man-made pond that was 50 feet away from the home.

McKaiden was non-responsive, and later pronounced dead.