5th Annual Dressing the Dream Free Prom Extravaganza & Expo

HOUSTON -- Founder of The Smahrt Girl Foundation Pamela Ellis chatted with CW39's morning dose. Maggie Flecknoe about the upcoming 5th Annual Dressing the Dream Free Prom Extravaganza and Expo.

This Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Magpies & Peacocks, over $30,000 worth of dresses, etiquette training and job placement assistance will be available to teen girls at the event. Dressing the Dream program was created to offset the ever-increasing costs related to prom and other milestone events taking place during the senior year of high school.

“Although the purpose is to provide free prom attire and services to teen girls, many come to have a day of fun and learn from our glam squad about the latest trends in prom fashion, hair and makeup,” said Pamela Ellis, founder of The Smahrt Girl Foundation. “For me, it has never been about the dress. It’s about celebrating their beauty and brilliance from the inside out.”

