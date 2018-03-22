HCSO: 50-year-old man struck, killed while crossing road in Aldine

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night while trying to cross a street in the Aldine area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim— who has been identified as a 50-year-old man— was walking across W. Hardy Road near Aldine Bender around 8:45 p.m. when he failed to yield the right of way of oncoming traffic. Police said a car traveling southbound on W. Hardy was unable to stop and struck the victim.

The man was taken to The Woodlands Memorial Hermann Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The driver stayed at the scene until police arrived.

No charge are expected at this time.