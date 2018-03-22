× Husband accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston

HOUSTON — A man who allegedly assaulted his wife has been taken into custody after leading police on a chase from Baytown to Houston Thursday morning.

According to authorities, Baytown police were dispatched to Coachman Street after receiving a 911 call about a husband pistol-whipping his wife.

The man, 42-year-old Eric Brown, fled the scene before officers arrived, but police spotted his SUV and a chase ensued.

The man traveled on the freeway from Baytown to Houston, and HPD joined in when the suspect approached 610 and Turning Basin.

The suspect eventually made it to Highway 288 near the Texas Medical Center, with dozens of officers and helicopters tailing him.

The driver could be seen opening his vehicle door several times, appearing to look for a spot to make a run for it.

SWAT officers and police squad cars boxed the man in on 288 near Holcombe, but the man is ignoring commands to surrender.

The man managed to get around the officers, and took off further down the highway.

Officers boxed him in once again, and officers broke the windows out of the vehicle.

They then dragged the man out of the SUV and put him on the ground.

We will provide updates as more become available.