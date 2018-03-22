Man killed after angry driver plows into crowd of people outside LGBT nightclub in Montrose, police say

HOUSTON — At least one person has been confirmed dead after an angry driver plowed through a crowd of people early Thursday outside an LGBT nightclub in Montrose, according to the Houston Police Department. In total, investigators confirmed a total of five bystanders were injured, including the deceased victim.

Police responded to Judy’s Hamburger in the 2500 block of Grant Road at Hyde Park around 2:20 a.m.

Investigators said the driver was jumped by a group of men before going to his car and ramming through the parking lot, where the incident initially started. There were several dozen people in the parking lot at the time, police said.

The suspect hit several innocent bystanders and multiple cars, according to officers.

The vehicle finally came to a stop after pinning a person against a fence. Investigators said the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Th suspect was arrested at the scene. He was also hospitalized with several injuries from the fight.