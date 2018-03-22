Mom and dad charged after 14-year-old son shoots friend while playing

MUGSHOT: Man accused of pistol-whipping wife taken into custody after leading police on chase from Baytown to Houston
Crime Scene Investigation

DEER PARK, Texas—The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against the parents of a 14-year-old teen who shot his friend while playing with a gun.

According to documents the incident occured on Dec. 17, of 2017 in the 1500 block of Wilson Drive, around 7 p.m. Police responded to the shooting and found the 14-year-old female friend fatally shot.

On Thursday the parents of the teen were charged with making a firearm accessible to a child.

The identity of the teens are being withheld due to age.

 

 