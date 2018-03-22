‘Say Yes to the Prom’ dazzles its way through Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Two hundred high school students from five Houston area schools are getting the prom of a lifetime.

Monte Durham and the “Say Yes To The Prom” program dazzles its way through Houston, just in time for prom season.

Volunteers from AT&T guide students through 2,500 dresses, shoes, bags and accessories – all of which they get to take home free of charge.

Fellas aren’t left out either, because the tux has to match that dress, of course.

And no makeover is complete without hair and makeup.

For seniors graduating in 2018, the year started out pretty rough.

So glam it up prom kings and queens, and make sure you take lots of pictures! Prom royalty in Houston never looked so good.