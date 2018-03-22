Sheriffs: Man shot, killed by HCSO deputy was acting ‘erratically,’ ignoring officer’s commands

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The suspect in an officer-involved shooting has been pronounced dead at the hospital after an incident Thursday afternoon in the Greenspoint area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the intersections of Imperial Valley and Greens Road around 12:30 p.m. after deputies came across a domestic disturbance involving two men. Investigators said one of the men was acting erratically and aggressive manner while approaching the deputy.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said an officer instructed the man multiple times to stop where he stood, but the suspect continued to walk closer. Gonzalez said the deputy felt threaten and fired his weapon, striking the suspect.

The suspects identity has not been released.

The incident happened within Houston city-limits and the investigation has been handed to the Houston Police Department.

It’s unclear whether the Harris County District Attorney’s office will press charges.

Press briefing with @SheriffEd_HCSO and @houstonpd on officer-involved shooting at Imperial Valley and Greens Road # https://t.co/NANKZlyTdf — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 22, 2018

The sheriff’s office confirmed at 1:59 p.m. on Twitter that the suspect had passed away.