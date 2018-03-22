Truck owner uses GPS to track thieves to ATM smash-and-grab attempt involving forklift, police say

HOUSTON — The victim of an overnight auto-theft aided in the arrest of the alleged culprits after following the suspects to their next crime— an ATM smash-and-grab in southeast Houston.

Police responded to Texan Bank at 12941 Gulf Freeway near Beltway 8 around 2 a.m.

Investigators said two men stole a pickup truck fitted with a GPS tracking device. The truck owner reported the call to police while following the suspects to the bank, where he allegedly saw the suspect use a reportedly stolen forklift to steal a drive-up ATM.

When the ATM was moved, an alarm was tripped and police were called to the scene. The suspects jumped into the truck and officers chased them for a short distance. The pursuit ended when the suspects crashed into a fence.

Police said the driver was taken into custody immediately, but the passenger escaped on foot. He was later found by a K-9 officer unit and arrested.

The ATM was damaged, but no money was taken, according to investigators.