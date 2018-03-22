Up close & personal with the Astros’ World Series Championship Trophy and its handler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Spring is in the air and we can almost hear the sounds of bats cracking from Minute Maid Park.

That's right folks it's the most wonderful time of the year, the Houston Astros baseball regular season is near. We're still on a high after last season after winning the World Series Championship Trophy. In anticipation of the upcoming season the actual trophy stopped by the CW39 Houston morning dose. studios.

Let's just say our own Maggie Flecknoe was "outshined". And rightly so! The Astros' World Series Championship Trophy weighs about 22 pounds and costs around $50,000. Afterall, its made by Tiffany and Co. and even comes with its own signature bag.

Then meet the trophy's personal handler, Bobby with the Houston Astros.

Hopefully, this time next year we'll have two trophies on set. Play ball Crush City!