× Babysitter arrested after 3-year-old with blanket found alone on sidewalk in Atascocita

ATASCOCITA, Texas — A babysitter was arrested Thursday after the child he was supposed to be caring for was found alone outside in Atascocita.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 18200 block of Trinity Knoll Way in reference to a little boy seen alone on a sidewalk. The child, who was carrying a blanket, was outside for 40 minutes before his babysitter, Jorge Gomez, returned.

Gomez was babysitting, and there was another young child and an adult roommate asleep inside of the house, but Gomez failed to inform the roommate that he was leaving the children with him, deputies said.

Gomez was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with child endangerment. His bond has not yet been set.