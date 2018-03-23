Bill to fight sex trafficking leads to changes at Craigslist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The internet might end up a little safer after Congress signs a landmark bill to fight sex trafficking.

The Stop Enabling Online Sex Trafficking Act passed the Senate in a 97 to 2 vote, and is changing the way website operators are responsible for the content posted on their sites by unaffiliated users.

Websites like Backpage.com have used the protection provided by decades-old legislation to dodge liability for sex trafficking crimes facilitated through their site.

If signed into law, when it comes to sex trafficking, that protection would no longer exist.

It’s a step both law enforcement and community groups are celebrating.

“This is taking a chunk out of it, it’s not going to be a complete package but it is a big victory to stop the exploitation of children being sold for sex,” said Katherine Griffin, Human Trafficking Director for Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen’s Office.

“Seventy-six percent of all child trafficking has a link to websites. I think it’s major step in the right direction. FOSTA/SESTA is going to allow prosecutors to go after those websites that have been facilitating sex trafficking for years, sometimes decades,” said Micah Gamboa, executive director of Elijah Rising.

Some opponents of the legislation believe the law will erode the protection that allowed the internet to grow.

In response to the new law, the website Craigslist took down their "personals" section altogether.

Instead, a message pops up saying “any tool or service can be misused. We can’t take such risk without jeopardizing all our other services…”

All the bill needs now to become law is President Donald Trump’s signature. He’s voiced support for it in the past, but nothing is ever a forgone conclusion in Washington, D.C.