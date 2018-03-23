City of Houston cleans up Wheeler Homeless Encampment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— The City of Houston’s on cleaning duty at the Wheeler Homeless Encampment in Midtown for the third time.

The encampment is located under the Southwest Freeway, stretching from Caroline to Almeda Road. Residents were ordered to vacate while sanitation crews clean up what the city has declared a public health nuisance.

Fifteen agencies geared toward helping the homeless population are working to find apartments and other housing, and hopefully get these folks off the streets for good.

For those wishing to return to the encampment, they will only be allowed to bring back one tent per person, one working bicycle per person and any belongings that will fit in a three cubic-foot container. Anyone with larger items risks getting ticketed.

Wht remains is just a question of just how long the clean-up will take. It's a dirty job, but somebody's got to do it!