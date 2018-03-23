Class Acts: Tara McCally balances ballet with school work, thanks to innovative virtual schooling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKINSON, Texas— When Tara McCally was 11 years old, she decided ballet was her future. As a sixth grader, her family enrolled her in Texas Virtual Academy to allow her more flexibility with her schedule.

TXVA is an online charter school for students across the state.

Completing her school work at home, Tara has the freedom to practice ballet six hours a day, while also being able to travel for training, auditions and performances.

"I learn better at my own pace than I do in normal school," McCally said. "My mom makes sure I'm always ahead, or at least, never behind. My grades are always A's or B's."

The 15-year-old is already a principal dancer with the Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre. As she trains with the Feijoo Ballet School in Dickinson, McCally works toward her goal of being a professional ballerina.

"A dream would be (performing) somewhere in Europe. Those companies are as high as you can be."

While training is hard work, McCally lives for the performances.

"It's really nerve wrecking when you're in the wing. Then, as soon as you step on the stage, you're the character and you own the stage. You feel very powerful. It's incredible."

McCally says her favorite subject in school is English.