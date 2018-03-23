Flix Fix: Unsane, Midnight Sun, The Leisure Seeker, The Death of Stalin and Pacific Rim: Uprising

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Lots of new releases this week, but are any of them any good? Film Critic Dustin Chase reviews all starting with Steven Soderbergh’s experimental iPhone horror movie Unsane starring Claire Foy. If horror isn’t your thing, the science fiction sequel Pacific Rim: Uprising brings back familiar characters and new ones to face new monsters that want to destroy the planet. Back on Earth, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Bella Thorne hide from the sunlight in teen romance Midnight Sun. As if those releases weren’t enough, Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland take a life changing road trip in The Leisure Seeker and Dustin Chase explains why The Death of Stalin is one of the worst movies of the year. This week’s Flix Fix is jam packed.