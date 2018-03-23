× Grenita Lathan to serve as interim superintendent of Houston Independent School District

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District Board of Education has unanimously voted to name Chief Academic Officer Grenita Lathan as interim superintendent.

HISD announced Thursday Lathan will serve as the interim leader as the district searches for a permanent replacement.

The announcement comes after Superintendent Richard Carranza announced earlier this month that he would be stepping down to become Chancellor of New York City schools.

Lathan, a 26-year educator, joined the district in 2015. She has served as chief academic officer since the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year, and previously served as the chief school officer in the HISD Office of School Support for the district’s north area.

Lathan will assume the role of acting superintendent immediately, and she will become interim superintendent on April 1.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to help our schools achieve educational excellence,” Lathan said. “We are on the right path, and I want to ensure all our students have quality educational opportunities that will prepare them for college or career. I’m fully prepared to lead the district in this season of swift transition.”

“Dr. Lathan has a track record of turning schools around,” said Board of Education President Rhonda Skillern-Jones. “We are fortunate to have someone of her caliber on our leadership team, and we hope this will be a seamless transition as we continue to move the district forward.”

Carranza’s last official day is March 31.