HPD: 2 caught, 2 on the run after masked burglars steal locker containing narcotics from Walmart pharmacy in Cypress

HOUSTON — Authorities are searching for two suspects who managed to get away after burglarizing a Walmart pharmacy in Cypress early Friday.

According to Houston police, four masked burglars broke into the Walmart pharmacy in the 8200 block of Barker Cypress around 3 a.m.

The suspects stole a locker containing narcotics, but a tracking device was inside the equipment.

HPD, with the assistance of Harris County deputies, were able to track the suspects and caught up to them on a freeway. The suspects pulled over on Linn Street, near the Fifth Ward area, and separated.

K-9 units and helicopters joined in the search and two of the four suspects were captured.