WATCH LIVE: NFL player Michael Bennett indicted by Harris County grand jury in NRG injury lawsuit

HARRIS COUNTY— A Harris County grand jury indicted Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett Friday for injuring a 66-year-old disabled NRG security employee.

On Feb 5, 2017, Bennett was in Houston to watch his brother, play for the New England Patriots.

Immediately following the game, Bennett shoved his way onto the field where players were gathering to celebrate.

The NRG Security personnel told Bennett that he had to use a different entrance for field access. Bennett ignored their requests and pushed his way through them, including the elderly woman who was part of the security team.

The charge, injury to the elderly, includes intentionally and knowingly, causing bodily injury to a person 65 years or older. The charge carries a penalty of up to ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine.