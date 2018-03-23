× Pct 4: 68-year-old bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle speeding on bike path at Spring park

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were taken into custody Friday after a 68-year-old woman was fatally struck while riding on a bike path in Spring.

According to Precinct 4 deputy constables, the woman was riding with a group of senior citizen bicyclists at Pundt Park in the 4100 block of Spring Creek Dr. when she was struck by a speeding vehicle. She died at the scene.

The driver, who was illegally on the bike path, and passenger both fled on foot after the vehicle crashed.

A perimeter was set up, and K-9 officers and a police helicopter were brought in to assist in the search.

Two men, ages 40 and 50, were located and arrested.

Constables have arrested two suspects responsible for the death of a bicyclist out at Pundt Park this morning. The men and women of Constable Mark Herman’s office would like to send our deepest condolences and prayers to the family and loved ones of the victim. pic.twitter.com/TZM4qqkUif — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) March 23, 2018

Thank you for all media helicopters for your assistance today, you are much appreciated!! Scene is under control at this time, and will be closed off for further investigation. pic.twitter.com/FNtmsyQSfB — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) March 23, 2018