Pct 4: 68-year-old bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle speeding on bike path at Spring park

Posted 10:21 AM, March 23, 2018, by , Updated at 11:46AM, March 23, 2018

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were taken into custody Friday after a 68-year-old woman was fatally struck while riding on a bike path in Spring.

According to Precinct 4 deputy constables, the woman was riding with a group of senior citizen bicyclists at Pundt Park in the  4100 block of Spring Creek Dr. when she was struck by a speeding vehicle.  She died at the scene.

The driver, who was illegally on the bike path, and passenger both fled on foot after the vehicle crashed.

A perimeter was set up, and K-9 officers and a police helicopter were brought in to assist in the search.

Two men, ages 40 and 50, were located and arrested.

 

 

 