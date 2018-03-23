Photos: Astros, Aramark unveil 2018 food selections at Minute Maid Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Astros and Aramark unvethe exclusive food and beverage provider at Minute Maid Park, will unveil some of the new concessions highlights fans can enjoy at the ballpark this season at the 2018 Ballpark Tasting event.

The event took place in the Diamond Club at Minute Maid Park from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

This season, the Astros and Aramark have partnered with Chef Trace to offer select, signature menu items from these popular Houston restaurants at the ballpark. Additionally, Jackson Street BBQ has joined this year’s robust lineup of culinary offerings.

Featured items available for sample or on display at Friday’s 2018 Ballpark Tasting include:

‘Jane Dough’ Cookie Dough - Gourmet edible, small-batch cookie dough (served at Home & Away in Section 113, 129, 156, & 427 ; Cookie & Creamery in Section 219; The Park in Section 231; Suites)

Haute Dog - Foot-long hot dog served on a New England style roll with chopped brisket, bacon, BBQ sauce, and pickles (served at the Budweiser Brew House in center field; Texas Legends Grill in Section 231)

Astros Slider Trio (served at Astros Sliders in Section 114)

Texas Pulled Pork Cheesesteak - Pulled pork on a jalapeno cheddar hoagie with grilled onions and peppers, topped with queso blanco

BBQ Burger - Grilled beef patty served on a Challah bun with onion rings, bacon, jalapeno slaw and BBQ Sauce (served at Texas Legends Grill in Section 134)

713 Burger - Freshly-packed Nolan Ryan beef served on a jalapeno cheddar potato roll with topping station available (served at Texas Legends Grill in Section 231)

Taco Trio - Smoked pulled pork served on flour tortillas with pineapples and salsa verde (served at the Taco Trio location in section 125)

Loaded Burrito - Choice of beef or chicken fajitas served on a flour tortilla with cilantro lime rice, refried beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream (served at HTX MEX in Section 215)

Loaded Burrito Bowl - Choice of beef or chicken fajitas served with cilantro lime rice, refried beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream (served at HTX MEX in Section 215)

Loaded Taco Fries - Fresh-cut fries with picadillo, shredded lettuce, queso, olives, avocado, sour cream and tortilla strips (served at the Brew House in center field)

.45 Express - All Beef Nolan Ryan Hot Dog topped with hot Cheetos, green chili queso, tortilla strips, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and cilantro served on a crisp, corn tortillas inside a flour tortilla (served at Torchy’s Tacos in center field)

BBQ Funnel Cake - Pulled pork, chopped beef, smoked sausage, citrus kale black bean slaw, golden grain mustard BBQ sauce served on a deep-fried funnel cake

Barbacoa Burger - braised beef, queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, avocado and sunny side up egg served on a butter-toasted onion roll (served in the Brew House Tiers)

Three Little Pigs - Slow-smoked pulled pork, spicy Italian sausage, black pepper bacon, citrus kale bean cabbage slaw, golden grain mustard BBQ sauce served on a butter-toasted pretzel bun (served in the Brew House Tiers)

Cinnamon Bun Sundae - warm, jumbo cinnamon roll, vanilla bean ice cream, whiskey caramel sauce, Bailey’s chocolate sauce, whipped cream and berries (served in the Brew House Tiers)

Osso Italian Nachos - Crispy pasta chips, ground Italian sausage, chopped tomato and formaggio blanco (served at Osso & Kristalla in Section 226)

DAT Creole Meat Pie - Louisiana-spiced akaushi beef, crispy pastry with a rougaroux sauce (served at Osso & Kristalla in Section 226)

Smoked Sausage and Queso Kolache (served at Jackson Street BBQ in Section 124)

Cheddar Biscuit with burnt ends (served at Jackson Street BBQ in Section 124)