Students from Houston’s Emery Weiner private school head to D.C. for ‘March for Our Lives’ protest

HOUSTON - Students from Emery Weiner private school in southwest Houston are on a mission.

"I'm fortunate enough to be one of the 30-plus high school students who are going to Washington D.C. tonight to participate in tomorrow's 'March for Our Lives' event," senior student Ryan Bronston said.

The national march is planned as a peaceful protest against gun violence and mass shootings.

"So many have happened too often and too frequently every day, frankly," senior Sophia Kuperman insisted. "And I just don't think it's acceptable."

Celebs like George Clooney and his wife are also expected for the massive rally in D.C. on Saturday.

The students have been planning the trip for a while, and have already shipped banners and posters to Washington.

