WATCH LIVE: Testimony of Leon Jacobs, man accused in high-profile murder-for-hire case

HOUSTON — Testimony is underway in the case against Leon Jacobs, the man who is accused of masterminding a murder-for-hire scheme of his ex-girlfriend and the ex-husband of his now deceased lover.

Jacob and his late girlfriend, Valerie McDaniel, were charged in March after the suspects allegedly solicited a hitman to kill their exes. According to police, the couple offered the hitman a total of $20,000 and two Cartier watches to kill McDaniel’s ex-husband and Jacob’s ex-girlfriend, who he was charged with stalking.

It turned out the hitman was an undercover officer.

McDaniel died on March 27 after jumping from the 7th floor of the River Oaks high rise where she and Jacob lived.