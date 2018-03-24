BBQ Benefit, silent auction raises money for victims of Channelview High School bus crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANNELVIEW, Texas --- Channelview High School, alumni and former band students reunited for a BBQ benefit and silent auction Saturday, to raise money for the families affected by the bus crash Tuesday, Mar. 13.

The benefit took place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sterling Wood Church in Channelview.

The money raised will go directly to helping with hospital costs, instrument replacements and repairs, as well as funeral costs for Harry Caligone, the 65-year-old bus driver who was killed during the crash.

Nearly two weeks ago, 46 students and staff members were on-board the charter bus heading from Disney World to Channelview High School when the bus veered off Interstate 10 and crashed into a ravine in Alabama. The students were heading home after a spring break trip.

For those who were not able to attend Saturday's event, online donations can be made via Facebook-- click here for more information.