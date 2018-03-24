× Cleveland ISD student physically assaulted after getting off school bus, police say

CLEVELAND, Texas — A Cleveland ISD student was physically assaulted after school Thursday afternoon, according to the Cleveland ISD Police Department.

According to witnesses, a student was approached by multiple suspects after being dropped off near County Road 331 and 3316 by a Cleveland ISD school bus.

The suspects physically assaulted her, causing trauma to her head and face, police said. The suspects fled the scene and left the young girl seriously injured.

CISD Police Department officers and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene. Liberty County EMS and Cleveland Fire Department transported the victim by Life Flight to Herman Hospital.

Officers were able to identify the multiple suspects, police said. One suspect was arrested and booked into Liberty County Jail for aggravated assault.

Officers are still investigating the scene and searching for the other suspects.

Anyone with information, please contact the CISD Police Department at 281-432-2908 or Crime Stoppers at 409-724-TIPS.