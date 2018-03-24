Family of unarmed man gunned down by deputy in Greenspoint seek answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- A family is left shocked, confused and trying to understand why a deputy would kill an unarmed man.

34-year-old Danny Thomas was gunned down by law enforcement Thursday afternoon on the north side of Houston at the intersection of Greens Road and Imperial Valley.

"The deputy could have taken several different approaches before shooting to kill his nephew. He could have used pepper spray, his taser or wrestled him to the ground," Detrick Thomas said.

The Texas Organizing Project, or TOP, is demanding answers to the same questions. Top leaders are calling out law enforcement to protect citizens from this "new" form of police brutality.

"We're calling out Ed Gonzalez the Sheriff and [for] all agencies require that there officers take training because this is senseless deaths. Unarmed men are being shot down by the police because the police is afraid and because they are afraid they are acting as the judge, jury and executioner," said Tarsha Jackson.

Thomas' family will take action against the Harris County Sheriff's Office. They are hoping that one day justice will be served.