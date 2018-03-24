Guide Dogs For the Blind host training event at Space Center Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- It was a puppy pow wow Friday at Space Center Houston, as Guide Dogs for the Blind hosted "Texas Fun Day,” a weekend of events and activities for volunteers who train the furry friends.

100 puppies from around the state got to "moonwalk" through the center, learning how to behave when attending a museum with their blind companion. “The exposure that we give our dogs are new in a variety of things, whether that's growing up in the puppy raiser homes, it’s invaluable to them and their future partners. The visually impaired benefit from the dogs excepting new and different things on a daily basis… Anytime we have the opportunity to give the dogs something new and different and you can't get more different than this is a very big benefit to for us,” said Sandi Lasworth, a Community Field Representative for San Antonio, Texas.

The event was one small step for puppies in their socialization process, but a giant leap for guide dogs and their clients.