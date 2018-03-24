× HCSO: Elderly man with Alzheimer’s fatally struck in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a driver in northwest Harris County Friday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Bunker Wood Lane and Fallbrook Drive.

According to police, as an elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease attempted to cross the street at an unprotected area, he was immediately struck by a dark-colored vehicle.

The victim died at scene, deputies said. The driver stayed at the scene until deputies arrived and was cooperative.

Deputies say no alcohol was involved and the driver will not face any charges.