HCSO: Woman killed in major accident in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— A woman was fatally injured in a major car accident in northwest Harris County Friday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Kelly Lane.

According to deputies, the driver of a blue Chevy Impala was driving with no head lights at a high rate of speed. As a driver of a Geo Prism attempted to turn left near the intersection, the driver of the Chevy slammed into the passenger side of the Geo Prism.

The passenger inside the Geo Prism died at the scene, deputies said, while the driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevy had minor injuries, but was not transported to the hospital, and may face charges filed in the future deputies said.