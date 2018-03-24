HPD: Officer injured after intoxicated driver slams into police car in N. Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- An intoxicated driver slammed into an HPD patrol unit in northwest Houston Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 610 North Loop near Airline Drive.

Major PD crash: North Loop (w/b) @ Airline. DWI suspect struck officer's unit. Officer minor injury. #hounews #houtraffic CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 24, 2018

According to police, as an officer attempted to help clear the way for a stalled vehicle to be towed away, a driver of a silver Toyota slammed into the back end of the HPD unit, causing it to spin.

Police say the officer suffered from minor injuries and the driver of the Toyota was transported to the hospital in stable condition.