New study says sitting in window seat on a plane decreases risk of illness

There's plenty of germs on an airplane, but how do you survive sitting 30,000 feet in the sky without getting sick? According to a new study in the journal "Proceedings of the National Academy of sciences" the best way to avoid getting sick is to a book a window seat. The study discovered people who sit near the window are less likely to get up to use the restroom or check the overhead bin, meaning they have a lower chance of coming in contact with germs

In fact, researchers say airplane restrooms are covered in germs since there's only two of them for a flight of about 150 people. “To be honest, I have never thought about it. I travel probably every other week, and I just put my head against the window and go to sleep,” said Karen Meader.

Don't change your seats just yet...

Another study also says sitting in the window seat causes cancer. According to the American Medical Association the harmful ray’s passengers are exposed to in the window seat put you at a higher risk of skin cancer. “Two major rays, it's UVA and UVB. The UVB is what causes burning and you know it and you feel it and you tan and the glass blacks the UVB but the more penetrating rays are the UVA. They do more damage. They don't tan you, you don't feel it, you don't know it's happening, you get it all day long by windows,” said Dermatologist, Dr. Esta Kronberg.

Sounds like we need to start fighting over the middle seat. For now, here's a few tips grab you sun screen or keep the shield down by that window and avoid touching your face and keep your hands off the aisle seats.

Now have a safe flight.