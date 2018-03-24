× Suspect kills 60-year-old woman in police chase, investigators say

ROSENBERG, Texas — A 17-year-old suspect fatally injured a 60-year-old driver during a high-speed police chase in Rosenberg Saturday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The chase started around 6 a.m. on Highway 6 in Fort Bend County when a DPS Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Ford Mustang. As the Trooper walked up to the Mustang, Chidi Onunkwo, 17, sped away from the scene.

DPS pursued evading suspect into Harris county from Fort Bend. Suspect crashed into a vehicle at Schiller Road and Highway 6. The driver of the vehicle was killed by the suspect. The evading suspect is in custody. DPS Troopers are investigating. pic.twitter.com/6uBpTx0NxO — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 24, 2018

Onunkwo ran several red traffic lights, and at the intersection of Shiller Road and State Highway 6, Onunkwo struck a 2017 Honda on the driver’s side, investigators said. Onunkwo fled on foot after the collision and a Harris County Deputy took the suspect into custody.

According to investigators, the Ford Mustang had been reported stolen by the Houston Police Department after a carjacking incident.

Onunkwo was transported to Southwest Hermann Memorial for his injuries and was arrested for felony evading in a vehicle. Other felony charges are expected to be file.

The driver of the Honda, Adorn Strambler, was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS Troopers are investigating the scene.