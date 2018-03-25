× Fallen York firefighters honored at vigil by community

York, PA — A candle-light vigil was held Saturday night by Southern Pennsylvania’s Incident Network, honoring two York City firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty on Thursday.

More than 100 people gathered at Alexander D. Goode School at the vigil for Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony, who were tragically killed in a fire and collapse at the old Weaver Organ and Piano factory in York.

EMS, firefighters and police were in attendance, along with both Anthony and Flanscha’s families.

During the ceremony flags were flown at half staff and candles were lit.

Firefighters walked over to the gates that now surround the factory to place two flags in their memories.

Chief David Michaels with York City Fire tells FOX43 that it has been very difficult for both the department and the families involved and say they are just trying to get through this tragic event as best as they can .

“Events like we have here tonight are very helpful. The community support we have been receiving is just overwhelming, the vigils, the visits to the stations, the flowers, the cards, it just means so much to us and it’s going to help us heal and get through this process,” said Chief David Michaels.

“We are going to remember great firefighters and more importantly we are going to remember some great people. They were heroic, they were loving, they were caring, and it’s just everything that’s right with this world was Zach and Ivan,” added Michaels.

Before the evening was over, people had the chance to write messages on posters in support of the families of the firefighters.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money not only for the families of the two fallen firefighters, but for the two injured members in the hospital.