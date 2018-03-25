HPD trying to solve deadly drive-by shooting in south Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Houston police are trying to solve a drive-by shooting in south Houston. Law enforcement officials say a group of guys, in their teens and early 20's, were hanging out at a convenience store parking lot when things turned deadly.

HPD say it happened at the intersection of Lydia St. and Springhill St. at around 10:30p.m. on Saturday night.

Sgt. Anthony Turner says, "When officers arrived, they found two males shot, one deceased at the scene and one taken to the hospital."

Investigators were able to get surveillance video from the store and say a silver GMC or Chevy truck pulled up on the scene and someone in the back seat rolled down the window opening fire on the men.

Police say several witnesses took off after the incident so if anyone has information on this deadly shooting, they're encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 713-222-8477, where any call remains anonymous.