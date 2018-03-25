Missing San Antonio teen not missing after all; parents accused of beating and pouring cooking oil on her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO - Everyone loves a good plot twist, but this one is just plain wrong. Maarid Al Hishmawi, 16, was reported missing on January 30 in San Antonio.

Her father made a desperate plea, explaining what may have happened to his daughter and asking her to come back home.

Her father even went so far as to call the FBI. Here’s that twist though, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says Maarib’s parents, Abdulah Fahmi Al Hishmawi, 34, and Hamdiyah Sabah Al Hishmawi, 33. were abusing her, likely because she didn’t want to participate in an arranged marriage.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says, "It was reported to us that this young lady was abused with hot cooking oil being thrown on her body, she was beaten with broom sticks, at least at one point. She was choked almost to the point of unconsciousness."

Her parents were allegedly paid $20,000 for their daughter’s hand, but before the marriage could be carried out, Maarib ran away.

Maarib and her five brothers have been places in CPS custody, but still, her father denied the allegations and even places blame on his own daughter saying she has a “bad friend”.

