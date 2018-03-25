One dead, several injured after alleged DUI accidents in north Harris County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - One person is dead and several are injured after two crashes happened at the exact same place in north Harris County.

According to Houston police, early Sunday morning, a car was stopped at a red light going westbound on FM 1960 when a pickup truck came barreling down the street slamming into the car and ripping it into two pieces!

HCSO Deputy Simon Cheng says, "The pickup continued westbound through the intersection and came to a final stop. Witnesses told us there was one person inside that vehicle and witnesses told us that that driver appeared intoxicated as that he staggered and slurred speech. Witnesses did not say where they saw he went so we think he may have been picked up and taken off the scene."

Investigators are still looking for that guy, but as they were trying to clear that scene another crash happened!

Cheng says, "A white SUV traveling westbound on 1960 and crashed into three of the tow trucks. There was one occupant in that vehicle and he had to be extricated by firefighters and had to be transported by ambulance to a local hospital."

Deputies say both crashes were a result of drunk driving and charges will be filed.